Cognios Capital Lowered Position in Facebook Class A (FB) by $2.65 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Cut Its Stake

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 23,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Capital Mngmt owns 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,257 shares. Intact Invest has 141,900 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.08 million shares. Css Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 8,673 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Co stated it has 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 2,781 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Ltd accumulated 751 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers has invested 3.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,508 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp holds 17,888 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.81 million shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd invested in 33,837 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,536 shares to 397,284 shares, valued at $28.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,618 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Facebook (Nasdaq:FB) Announces PyRobot Framework and Google (Nasdaq:GOOG) Brain’s NLP Model XLNet Outperforms BERT Platform – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has acted well in recent months despite ongoing privacy investigations and could test 2018â€™s all-time high at $219 – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.