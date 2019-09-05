Cognios Capital Lowered Nike Class B (NKE) Holding By $1.85 Million; KONAMI HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (KNAMF) SI Increased By 3.1%

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 44.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,379 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 49,378 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $138.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 1.12 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike

KONAMI HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNAMF) had an increase of 3.1% in short interest. KNAMF’s SI was 615,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.1% from 596,600 shares previously. It closed at $41.86 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) stake by 26,792 shares to 93,052 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 7,279 shares and now owns 19,395 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 5.07% above currents $88.16 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Needham. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NKE in report on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 31.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital reported 1.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,178 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Amarillo State Bank holds 8,812 shares. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Tru holds 134,339 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited has invested 1.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Notis holds 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 6,041 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 211,530 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 7,834 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Homrich Berg reported 6,341 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Long Island Limited has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 3.31 million shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 92,457 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. It operates through four divisions: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. It currently has negative earnings. The Digital Entertainment segment makes and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.