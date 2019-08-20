Cognios Capital Lowered Holding in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Cut Stake

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 8,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 61,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 831,757 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.