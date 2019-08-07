Cognios Capital Lifted Its Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Stake by $804,825 as Stock Value Rose; Page Arthur B Cut Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stake by $336,918; Share Price Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 32,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 88,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 56,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 11.98 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $699.6. About 24,485 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.33M shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 804,463 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 10.40M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Victory Management Inc holds 0.06% or 983,125 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldg Lp has 37,807 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 144,042 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Interest Group reported 398,756 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 218,562 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0.01% or 47,725 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Red-Hot AMD Stock Finally Take Out the $30 Level? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : TEVA, TVIX, QQQ, AMD, IGSB, TQQQ, SNAP, BYND, NOK, OAS, CVS, AUY – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,175.42 down -98.19 points – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite the Plunge, Thereâ€™s No Need to Panic on AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Fed Cuts Rates, But Stocks Sell Off – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,379 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 39,601 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pnc Services Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B holds 661 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pitcairn owns 348 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0% or 390 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,092 shares. Com Of Vermont accumulated 0.02% or 277 shares. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Alps holds 582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na has invested 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 525 shares. 3,900 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp.