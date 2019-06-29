Cognios Capital Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Market Value Rose While Connors Investor Services Lifted by $357,460 Its Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45 million shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 80,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17M shares traded or 88.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors accumulated 203,450 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co has 7,976 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Trust Inv Advisors holds 38,925 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Country Financial Bank holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.06M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,542 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15.35M shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd holds 4.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 448,622 shares. 138,981 are held by Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp. New England Inv And Retirement holds 0.4% or 16,226 shares in its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 423,915 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brookstone Management holds 10,067 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 10,578 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Continues To Shine – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tech Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,826 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares to 369,128 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,092 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 129,841 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 20,521 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,207 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 2,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 30,822 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd holds 2.7% or 264,544 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De stated it has 519,628 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 29,108 shares. Pension Serv holds 491,737 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.12% or 6.40M shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,645 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,500 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 65,687 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 17,485 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock or 500 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,000 shares.