Cognios Capital Increases Stake in A T & T (T); Aristeia Capital Lifted Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company's stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 221,087 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 52,120 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 79,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 14.57M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Putnam Fl Inv Management Company owns 166,996 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 193,622 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs stated it has 134,434 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ashford Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 14,633 shares. Architects stated it has 47,126 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 2.96 million shares stake. 10.15M are held by First Trust Lp. Amica Mutual Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 260,615 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.38 million shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 0.24% or 246,871 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7.85 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,350 shares to 38,394 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchangeinc C (NYSE:ICE) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,116 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.02M shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 1,550 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 1.65 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 81,012 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 2,438 shares. Scotia Cap owns 1,752 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,939 shares. 2.11M are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Cipher LP holds 8,115 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,402 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Twin Tree LP stated it has 32,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).