Cognios Capital Increases Position in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K); Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Market Valuation Declined While Alpha Windward Lowered Its Holding by $559,680

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 5,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 75,616 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,925 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 37,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 990,633 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 147 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 236,431 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 16,384 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Lc reported 1,925 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 25,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 17,554 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 32,286 shares. 16,230 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 68,003 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co invested in 23,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 15,426 are owned by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 15,960 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Incorporated invested in 559 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. Another trade for 22,115 shares valued at $2.37 million was made by Cusick Thomas B. on Friday, February 8. $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16M. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Bragdon Peter J.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,480 shares to 4,252 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 6,676 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 32,677 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc holds 0.05% or 16,744 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com owns 49,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 23,695 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 24,220 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amica Mutual Comm has 10,552 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 617 shares. At Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 4,408 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 20,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Brookstone Cap Management holds 23,884 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.