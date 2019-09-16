Cognios Capital Increased Gap Com (GPS) Position by $638,724; West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $744,667

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.43 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS)

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,713 shares to 47,399 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,690 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,508 were reported by Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited. First Manhattan owns 2,056 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 82,137 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Edgestream LP holds 72,446 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.75M shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cognios Capital Llc has 121,091 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 48,775 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 352,527 shares. Fund Sa holds 0.07% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 421,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.32M shares stake. Moreover, Haverford Communications has 0.47% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 225,813 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 166,350 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation has 4.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 190,236 shares or 4.83% of its portfolio. Howard Mngmt accumulated 311,325 shares. Karpus Management stated it has 6,156 shares. Natixis invested in 2.9% or 2.73M shares. Alps Advsr owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,983 shares. Moreover, Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 5.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 180,011 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 309,807 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 264,108 shares or 7.25% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,667 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,996 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.76% or 29,611 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,416 shares to 54,215 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

