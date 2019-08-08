Cognios Capital Increased Block H & R (HRB) Stake by $301,668 as Shares Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Its Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 99,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 85,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.1 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 22,716 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 20,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.09. About 28,961 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, PYX, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) Deepens Pullback From Amazon (AMZN) as Ground-Delivery Deal Ends – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 37,350 shares to 756,239 shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares to 21,826 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,420 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

