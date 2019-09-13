Cognios Capital Holds Stake in Quest Diagnostic (DGX); As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $418,110

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 19,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 72,909 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 91,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.56M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 354,173 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.65 million for 24.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series by 33,918 shares to 62,508 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core (DGRO) by 126,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bulshs 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Servicesgrp (NYSE:HIG) by 6,120 shares to 38,535 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 13,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,461 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CLX).