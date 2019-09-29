Cognios Capital Holding in Kimberly Clark Comusd1.25 (KMB) Decreased as Market Value Rose; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Dallas Securities Cut Position by $773,424

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Comusd1.25 (KMB) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 19,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Comusd1.25 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.82 million activity. Another trade for 36 shares valued at $32,395 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Kinetics Q1 Commentary April 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dissident Shareholders of Texas Pacific Land Trust Reveal Their Apparent Goal: Seizing Control of TPL Without Paying a Control Premium – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land’s Formation Of “Conversion Exploration Committee” – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barclays Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

