Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) Position by $635,256; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Declined, Signaturefd Increased Its Holding by $320,528

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 8,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 61,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 6,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,597 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82M, up from 650,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 28,333 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 5,797 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,202 are held by Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 345 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 264 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 17,522 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1.03M were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.19M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 35,995 shares or 0.05% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 77 shares. 204,873 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94 million.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 13,116 shares to 99,036 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 by 6,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 31,137 shares to 3,374 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 98,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.16% or 50,619 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 271,046 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 19,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 15,029 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 38,083 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 3,920 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,045 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated reported 481,816 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 8,394 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 1.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 121,406 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).