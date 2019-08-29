Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Tctc Holdings Increased Union Pac (UNP) Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 2,054 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 5,193 shares with $868,000 value, up from 3,139 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $112.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 543,432 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,778 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 34,038 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 4.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.68% above currents $159.45 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86's average target is 14.68% above currents $159.45 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to "Equal-Weight" rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has "Hold" rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with "Buy" rating. The stock has "Underweight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,630 shares to 549,976 valued at $64.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 22,300 shares and now owns 34,370 shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.98% above currents $137.9 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,032 shares to 74,965 valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,354 shares and now owns 19,872 shares. Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.