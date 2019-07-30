Cognios Capital Has Raised Its Ralph Lauren Class A (RL) Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,372 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 20,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.85M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 29.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,567 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 23.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $40.70 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE had sold 10,400 shares worth $1.31 million on Monday, February 11.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares to 53,112 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,826 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 21,435 shares to 31,104 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.10 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.