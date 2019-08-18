Cognios Capital Has Raised Its Block H & R (HRB) Position by $301,668; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Borgwarner (BWA) by $30.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 99,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 85,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 2.65M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.35M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal First Quarter Results August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Lukewarm On H&R Block Early In Turnaround – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “H&R Block Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&R Block announces upfront, transparent prices for all tax prep – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tax deadline nears as H&R Block offers extended hours, more ways to get taxes done – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

