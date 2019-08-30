Cognios Capital Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 64.69% above currents $23.48 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,063 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 9,420 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 11,483 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $221.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $234.09. About 450,230 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 391.33 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 20,055 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 161,382 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 68,324 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 62,224 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 1.55M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 113,032 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 20,549 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 5,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Portolan Cap Ltd Company holds 125,532 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 15.91% above currents $234.09 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,354 shares to 19,872 valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 stake by 6,592 shares and now owns 16,221 shares. Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fin Advisors accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 793,371 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Company holds 1.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.05M shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 4,258 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.9% or 844,733 shares. 20,708 were reported by Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legacy Private Co accumulated 8,509 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 204 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset reported 571 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Bancorp Dept has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 93,657 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Glenmede Co Na holds 594,769 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.