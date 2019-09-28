Cognios Capital Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $384,279; Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose While Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.01M, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 439,905 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0.65% or 1,794 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 1,110 shares. 480 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Com. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,217 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 22,837 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 1.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Management has 6.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Df Dent & has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Capital reported 863 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Light Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.22% or 51,057 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc reported 43 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vgi Prtn stated it has 15.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.9% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 991 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 16,037 shares to 82,999 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,779 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Comusd0.01 (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,971 shares. 4,893 were accumulated by Proshare Limited Liability Corporation. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested in 90,623 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 8,722 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,606 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 1.81 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors reported 5,492 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.53% or 14,483 shares. 15,435 were reported by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 14,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 41,438 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,875 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 6,831 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.