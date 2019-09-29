Cognios Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Gap Com (GPS) as Share Value Declined; Gruss & Co Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 3.61 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alta Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 599,201 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.23% or 457,061 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 120,061 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wright Invsts Serv accumulated 3,179 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moneta Investment Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). American Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cookson Peirce & Com holds 0.05% or 3,315 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bell Bankshares owns 7,975 shares. Commerce Bank holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 23,989 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P 500 Ends Lower as White House China Plan Spooks Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nividia’s Stock Plunge May Only Grow Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Investors Hate to Love – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:HSY) by 4,584 shares to 16,724 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industriesn V C (NYSE:LYB) by 8,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,161 shares, and cut its stake in Church &Dwight Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CHD).