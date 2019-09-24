Cognios Capital Has Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.03 Million; Parnassus Investments Has Cut Holding in Signature Bank (SBNY) by $10.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 94,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 74,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 83,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 225,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, down from 309,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 307,104 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32 million for 11.04 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 443,097 shares to 873,285 shares, valued at $66.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 436,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Comusd0.01 (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,959 shares to 31,232 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,104 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).