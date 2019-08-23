Cognios Capital Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $751,160; Share Value Declined; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Boosted Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 1,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $52.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.03. About 3.80 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 162,424 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 79,377 shares. Fairfax Financial Hldgs Can owns 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 27,000 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 13,395 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 943 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 34,600 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2,541 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Raymond James Serv Advsr owns 6,853 shares. Harvest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,000 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 80 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 23,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.59 million shares stake.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares to 3,646 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.