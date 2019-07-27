Cognios Capital Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Republic Services (RSG) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,778 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 34,038 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations

Republic Services Inc (RSG) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 236 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 230 reduced and sold stock positions in Republic Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 180.28 million shares, down from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Republic Services Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 15 to 13 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 170 New Position: 66.

The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.52 million shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $29.04 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. for 305,447 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 483,691 shares or 5.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, General American Investors Co Inc has 4.77% invested in the company for 597,895 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 155,864 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management accumulated 21,600 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 9.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advisors has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,805 were accumulated by Tradition Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Bender Robert And Assoc owns 1,887 shares. 15,351 were accumulated by Diker Limited Liability. First American Savings Bank reported 225,445 shares. Karp Cap Management accumulated 24,223 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 135,345 are owned by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company. 181,246 were reported by Stevens Mngmt L P. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 2.11% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner has 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 120,689 shares. Moreover, At Bancorporation has 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cognios Capital Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) stake by 8,425 shares to 39,832 valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL) stake by 6,883 shares and now owns 27,372 shares. Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25.

