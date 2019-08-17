Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake; Advisory Research Decreased Its Chegg (CHGG) Stake

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 44.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,379 shares with $2.31M value, down from 49,378 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $125.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Advisory Research Inc decreased Chegg Incorporated (CHGG) stake by 37.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 52,972 shares as Chegg Incorporated (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 88,152 shares with $3.36M value, down from 141,124 last quarter. Chegg Incorporated now has $4.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.38 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.32% above currents $80.28 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Saturday, March 16 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 422 shares to 2,375 valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 39,419 shares and now owns 48,527 shares. Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap reported 9,831 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% or 6,341 shares. Paloma Prns Company holds 230,756 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 53,935 shares. Violich Capital Management Incorporated invested in 115,217 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.26% or 245,561 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 102,131 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited holds 409,188 shares. Seatown Pte reported 123,000 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Llc stated it has 493,450 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 6,944 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.23M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 430,502 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated owns 767,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 2.6% or 1.70M shares. Capstone Advisors Limited reported 58,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 242,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 166,056 shares. Eam Investors Lc accumulated 0.42% or 44,937 shares. Nicholas Inv Lp owns 1% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 293,331 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0.01% or 190,933 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 50,840 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 336,969 shares. Stephens Ar owns 1,781 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 403 shares.

