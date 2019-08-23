Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) as Share Price Rose; Somerset Capital Management Llp Stake in Buenaventura (BVN) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 794,143 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major Production Declines From The Top 2 Primary Silver Mining Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.22% or 45,518 shares. Sns Fin Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,426 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 162,410 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Fincl Gp holds 2,400 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.03% or 4,002 shares. Fund Management Sa stated it has 116,218 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.13M shares. Camarda Advisors Lc reported 53 shares stake. 6,946 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,534 shares. 87,800 are held by Andra Ap. Johnson Fincl Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,521 shares in its portfolio.