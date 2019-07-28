Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $739,440; Market Value Declined; As International Bus Mach (IBM) Shares Declined, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $424,551

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Bus Mach Corp (IBM) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 45,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Bus Mach Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 23,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45 million shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Capital Gru Inc reported 3,113 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 5,197 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 13,775 shares. Pacifica Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,412 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 11,723 shares. Natl Bank Of The West accumulated 2,641 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company invested 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.43% or 15,734 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated owns 6,950 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. M Kraus & Co reported 1.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cetera Advsrs Limited Com reported 36,483 shares. Highvista Strategies has 3,900 shares. Central Bank & Trust Communications has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares to 227,100 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 590,410 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 28,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited reported 135,286 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,520 shares. New England And Mngmt reported 0.46% stake. Tekla Cap Mgmt accumulated 89,569 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,414 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.12% or 39,551 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 297 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco New York holds 1,985 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 60 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.06 million activity. 33,670 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock. 3,224 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $442,302. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was sold by Whalen Kathleen M.