Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position; Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Medifast (MED) Position

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 66.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 8,023 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 23,994 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $527.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $184.76. About 5.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ALEKSANDR KOGAN GAVE VERBAL OK TO AUDIT; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 4,565 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 26.20%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 27,175 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 22,610 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 85,465 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs accumulated 0.96% or 1.02M shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 14.63M shares. 30,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,110 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Estates Ny holds 277,045 shares or 7.15% of its portfolio. Field Main Natl Bank reported 6,580 shares. Aviance Capital Lc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,006 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds stated it has 150,000 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested in 2.14% or 3.23 million shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,217 shares. Synovus Finance holds 97,835 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 39,419 shares to 48,527 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) stake by 4,750 shares and now owns 26,266 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 12.90% above currents $184.76 stock price. Facebook had 32 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 45,410 shares to 548,561 valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 22,835 shares and now owns 990,133 shares. Avalara Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $198.67’s average target is 92.03% above currents $103.46 stock price. Medifast Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by DA Davidson. DA Davidson maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 108,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Kames Plc has 8,686 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tudor Et Al holds 6,130 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Republic Inc reported 1,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,958 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 45,150 shares. Navellier & Associate accumulated 0.54% or 27,127 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 3,678 shares. Tortoise Ltd Com reported 25 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 31,550 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,167 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

