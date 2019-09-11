Cognios Capital Has Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.53 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Haverford Trust Company Has Cut by $5.03 Million Its Holding

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $150.48. About 355,320 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM)

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 94,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.51 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 2.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.21 million for 188.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,121 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,374 shares. Ballentine Lc reported 8,294 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 75,603 shares. Tci Wealth owns 1,230 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5,897 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 1.03% or 68,881 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 109,794 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Third Point Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 712,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 157,606 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 4,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 10,000 shares. Pggm holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.90M shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 7,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kessler Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,234 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 99,797 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 12,721 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 46,233 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,314 shares. 5,811 are owned by Lesa Sroufe & Com. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Plc accumulated 55,432 shares. Girard Prtnrs stated it has 152,856 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,201 shares. Dana Advisors invested in 1.94% or 760,471 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) has 962 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

