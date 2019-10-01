Cognios Capital Has Cut Its Kimberly Clark Comusd1.25 (KMB) Stake as Market Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Holding by $725,000 as Stock Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Comusd1.25 (KMB) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 19,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Comusd1.25 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 1.35M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 36.91M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.06% or 1.20 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41,904 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.35% or 171,282 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Co has 151,935 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability reported 529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 29,222 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co owns 70,744 shares. Burns J W Communications stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lee Danner Bass holds 37,192 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest has 71,538 shares. 2.45 million were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs. Captrust Finance reported 0.38% stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 52,120 shares to 131,160 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited reported 44,500 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,090 shares. D E Shaw And Comm invested in 0.05% or 271,751 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 32,354 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv invested in 1,708 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 510,750 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr owns 1.46% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 222,129 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,290 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co holds 0.08% or 18,776 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Essex Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,807 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.64% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 3,997 shares. 5,708 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Company.

