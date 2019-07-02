Cognios Capital Has Boosted Holding in Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) by $643,008; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,359 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 97,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 2.73 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 10.49M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares to 3,646 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,420 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,936 shares to 90,289 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 148,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il invested in 0.11% or 11,330 shares. Wills Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Beutel Goodman Ltd stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Group Ltd Company stated it has 73,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Foundry Prns Ltd stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amp Cap Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Denali Ltd reported 130,951 shares stake. 584,553 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Peoples Fincl Svcs has 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 0.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 6,051 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 147,650 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,735 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.88 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.