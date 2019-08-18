Cognios Capital Has Boosted Clorox Co (CLX) Position By $760,000; Pura Vida Investments Has Raised Sientra (SIEN) Position By $1.48 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 3362.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 184,929 shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 190,429 shares with $1.63M value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $340.57 million valuation. The stock increased 7.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 586,597 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

Cognios Capital Llc increased Clorox Co (CLX) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 4,750 shares as Clorox Co (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 26,266 shares with $4.21M value, up from 21,516 last quarter. Clorox Co now has $20.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 758,814 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 137.43% above currents $6.92 stock price. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Stephens maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Maxim Group maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 365,524 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 10,004 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.05% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.41 million shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 35,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 420,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.60 million shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Northern Corp owns 294,286 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 77,432 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 419,429 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean had bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. 20,869 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $119,997 were bought by Sullivan Keith J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life holds 0.14% or 6,521 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com owns 5,874 shares. Everence Cap stated it has 2,852 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 42 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,565 shares. The New York-based Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Decatur Cap reported 33,527 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust owns 0.26% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,212 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 5,338 shares stake. Benin Management Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 10,989 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Parkside Bank And Tru stated it has 699 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management has 4,690 shares. Cibc Markets holds 2,459 shares.