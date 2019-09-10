Cognios Capital Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $732,420; Share Value Rose; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $858,000; Market Valuation Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 15.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 5,859 shares to 42,925 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK).

