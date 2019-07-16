Cognios Capital Continues to Hold Position in Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M); Chevron (CVX) Stake Held by Main Street Research Llc

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 4.14 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 21,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 1.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Mngmt Ltd Com reported 27,152 shares. Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citigroup holds 0.2% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ohio-based Bowling Mngmt Lc has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zevin Asset Ltd accumulated 3,145 shares. 511,982 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Mgmt Lp has invested 1.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Coho Prtn has 2.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 76,441 shares. 27,093 were accumulated by Telos Cap Mgmt. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cadinha And Ltd Liability stated it has 73,940 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Foundation Resources Management Inc accumulated 185,334 shares or 4.79% of the stock. Kwmg Llc reported 722 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.