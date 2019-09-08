Cognios Capital Boosted Its Stake in Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) as Stock Price Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Increases Holding in J P Morgan Chase (JPM)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78 million shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt settles federal Questcor inquiry for $15.4M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). At Bancorporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 16,865 were accumulated by Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cutter & Comm Brokerage reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridges Invest Management holds 272,401 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin & Com Incorporated Tn has 24,134 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust reported 102,541 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Limited owns 3,841 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr owns 102,448 shares. Ims Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com owns 630,130 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.