Cognios Capital Boosted Its Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) Holding by $466,206; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Blackhill Capital Cut Position by $427,700

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 3,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.