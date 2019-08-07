Cognios Capital Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Cubic Has 1.72 Sentiment

Cognios Capital Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 3,631 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 46,951 shares with $8.92 million value, up from 43,320 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $949.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch

Cubic Corp (CUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 60 decreased and sold stock positions in Cubic Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 28.26 million shares, down from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cubic Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 3.44 million shares or 2.82% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset Mgmt holds 83,451 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,510 were accumulated by Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 193,741 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. 30,682 were accumulated by Kistler. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 604,304 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 144,831 shares. Macroview Inv Management Lc has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,699 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 40,650 shares stake. Prudential Fincl accumulated 7.38M shares. Matarin Limited Liability holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,020 shares. 1.45M are owned by Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Co.

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,099 shares to 7,275 valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 21,999 shares and now owns 27,379 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 259.53 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

The stock increased 8.33% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 638,274 shares traded or 146.39% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation for 222,969 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 540,859 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.8% invested in the company for 175,708 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,900 shares.