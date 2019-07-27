Cognex Corporation (CGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation 48 8.93 N/A 1.28 35.46 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.20 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cognex Corporation and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cognex Corporation’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cognex Corporation is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Cognex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cognex Corporation and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cognex Corporation has a 8.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Cognex Corporation shares and 4.2% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares. Cognex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -4.58% -16.75% -7.98% 0.82% -7.68% 17.48% Bonso Electronics International Inc. -4.87% -11.39% 4.53% -7.3% -20.13% 26.37%

For the past year Cognex Corporation was less bullish than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.