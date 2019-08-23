Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Cognex Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cognex Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cognex Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.90% 16.40% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cognex Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation N/A 48 34.36 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Cognex Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cognex Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

$39.5 is the average price target of Cognex Corporation, with a potential downside of -11.77%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.70%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Cognex Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cognex Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Cognex Corporation has weaker performance than Cognex Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Cognex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Cognex Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Cognex Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cognex Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.03 shows that Cognex Corporation is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cognex Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cognex Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cognex Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cognex Corporation.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.