Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cognex Corporation has 96.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Cognex Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cognex Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.90% 16.40% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cognex Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation N/A 48 34.36 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Cognex Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cognex Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cognex Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

$45.67 is the average price target of Cognex Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.69%. The potential upside of the peers is 41.81%. Given Cognex Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognex Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cognex Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Cognex Corporation has weaker performance than Cognex Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Cognex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Cognex Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Cognex Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cognex Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cognex Corporation has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cognex Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cognex Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cognex Corporation’s rivals beat Cognex Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.