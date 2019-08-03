Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Position Has Upped by Fred Alger Management Inc; Williams Jones & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp. (CGNX) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 892,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.78 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.47M shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 706,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78M, up from 682,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 115,992 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 40 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 19,082 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,117 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% or 144,673 shares. Blue Financial accumulated 5,773 shares. Scout Investments holds 257,870 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 2.03M shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 41,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.06% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 12,639 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company. Stevens Lp accumulated 15,989 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Commerce Commercial Bank reported 8,894 shares stake.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 265,922 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $252.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 571,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 113,598 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corporation reported 109,823 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank has invested 2.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Capital Management Inc holds 0.5% or 7,023 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 77,748 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 100 shares stake. Keating Counselors Inc invested in 3.67% or 58,062 shares. 69,313 are held by Vantage Ltd Liability Corporation. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 1,981 shares stake. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department invested in 82,672 shares. 42,092 are held by Addenda. Pitcairn Company owns 34,627 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 4.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 101,153 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19.87M shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,220 shares to 538,311 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onex Corp Sub Vtg (ONEXF) by 7,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,350 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A.

