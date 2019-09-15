Cognex Com (CGNX) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Increased Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Miles Capital Has Upped Holding

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 256.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 30,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 615,482 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,312 shares to 256,583 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 58,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp Com (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 128 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 7,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 37,390 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 2,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 61,266 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Assetmark owns 324 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 20,311 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 103,964 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% or 271,558 shares. Scotia owns 4,673 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.24 million shares. Riverhead Capital Management stated it has 0.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognex Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Closes Expanded C$360 Million (US$280 Million) Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.13% or 27,419 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 52,436 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc has 500 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate Incorporated reported 2.99 million shares. Palouse Mngmt holds 56,984 shares. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 81 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 42,857 shares. Wright Serv stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Security Natl Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 246 shares. 56,852 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc. Continental Advsrs has invested 1.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 110,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Llc owns 111,091 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 433,719 shares.