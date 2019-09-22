Cognex Com (CGNX) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Stake; New Jersey Res (NJR) Position Has Upped by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 7,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 581,770 shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 27,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 20,311 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, down from 47,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 994,648 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 51,856 shares to 54,586 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantronix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 100,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). California-based Lpl Fin Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 53,663 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 45,124 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 105,652 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 29,556 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 15.20M shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 11,840 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 43,800 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bancshares Trust Com has 0.04% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Artisan Partnership holds 2.82M shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 4,996 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

