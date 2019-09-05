Cognex Com (CGNX) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Its Position by $11.15 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $291.76. About 2.65M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 223,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80M, up from 815,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 513,612 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $122.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6,156 shares to 10,387 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.11 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.