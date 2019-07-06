Cognex Com (CGNX) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Stake; As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jennison Associates Trimmed by $25.02 Million Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 223,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.80M, up from 815,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.34M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 500,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.96M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.84 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 166,566 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $83.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 345,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 730,410 shares to 300,052 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corporation.

