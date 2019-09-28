Cognex Com (CGNX) Position Held by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mount Vernon Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 30,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 630,013 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 5,619 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). White Pine Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,335 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 24,620 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 6,892 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 26,558 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Com owns 353,593 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Minnesota-based Carlson Management has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 20,316 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 89,667 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 15,177 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 370 shares. 3,608 are held by Hills Commercial Bank.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 2,477 shares to 1,687 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 1.70M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 9,617 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. De Burlo stated it has 0.17% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Temasek (Private) has 139,192 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn has invested 1.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Smithfield Tru stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.12% or 9.11 million shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt LP has 564,819 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 262,891 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 49,123 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.46% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 1.09 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Blackrock Incorporated owns 16.89 million shares.