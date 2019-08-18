Cognex (CGNX) Valuation Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $564,000; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Upped by Bender Robert & Associates

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 985,190 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

