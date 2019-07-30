Cognex (CGNX) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Genworth Financial (GNW)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cognex Corp’s current price of $42.29 translates into 0.12% yield. Cognex Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 2.02 million shares traded or 50.69% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 95 funds increased or started new positions, while 106 decreased and sold their stakes in Genworth Financial Inc. The funds in our database now own: 306.35 million shares, up from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 80 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services reported 51 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 92,904 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 300,927 shares. American Int Gru has invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 311,300 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 12,040 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 1,175 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 59,398 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 905,254 were accumulated by Principal Group. D E Shaw & invested in 5,310 shares. Rech Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.05M shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability holds 161,220 shares.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 35.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $50 target. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW)

