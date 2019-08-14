Cognex (CGNX) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.79’s average target is 15.65% above currents $92.34 stock price. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, May 9. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $10200 target. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cognex Corp’s current price of $45.04 translates into 0.11% yield. Cognex Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.72% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 1.00 million shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Limited Company reported 0.48% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 19,484 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 52,371 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 12,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 120 shares. 122,667 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com reported 369,849 shares stake. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 14,500 shares. 341,607 were reported by American Interest Gp Inc. Bellecapital holds 1.85% or 57,200 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 27,112 shares stake. Temasek (Private) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 7,061 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 37.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp has $58 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45.67’s average target is 1.40% above currents $45.04 stock price. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Needham. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $3600 target. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,403 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Glenmede Trust Na owns 99,261 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 83,327 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 12,377 shares. Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dubuque State Bank reported 154 shares stake. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 670 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.03% or 46,901 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,165 shares. Citigroup owns 908,076 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited owns 4,016 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.38 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138