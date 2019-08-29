Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased by $564,000 Its Position; Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Its Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Position by $374,585

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) by 705.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,502 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, up from 559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 707,764 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 364,906 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cognex (CGNX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognex Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognex Sees Near-Term Weakness – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102,189 shares to 10,497 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

