Cognex (CGNX) Stake Has Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc; Concho Resources (CXO) Holder Strs Ohio Has Lifted Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 20,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 13,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.55 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 29,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 347,677 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58 million, up from 317,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 8.02M shares traded or 303.52% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

