Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Increased Position; Nic (EGOV) Market Value Rose While Adams Express Company Decreased Position by $537,200

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Nic Inc. (EGOV) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 48,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 372,209 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 15/05/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in `Impacter’ Category at ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Showcase

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 10,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 61,620 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 51,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 719,108 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 27.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,913 were reported by National Bank Of America Corp De. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). American Century Companies has 19,522 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 16,434 were reported by Thb Asset. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Morgan Stanley reported 703,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 23,839 shares. Moreover, Brown Mngmt Ltd has 0.73% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 19,102 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 190,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 2.27M shares.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Model N (MODN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Secretary Dunlap Unveils Updates, New Features on Maine Kids’ Page – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why NIC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGOV) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIC to Provide Its Outdoor Recreation Technology Platform for Illinois – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 18,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.03M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 6,275 shares. 5,414 are owned by First Republic Inv Incorporated. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 30,096 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 464 shares stake. 31,073 are held by Secor Advisors Lp. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 17,869 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 6,098 shares. 600 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Shine Investment Advisory Services owns 217 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex +3.5% on Q4 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.