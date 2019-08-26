Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Holding by $3.45 Million as Valuation Declined; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Valuation Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 38,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 39,104 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 77,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. It closed at $101.6 lastly. It is down 4.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 68,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 243,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 174,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 226,660 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.62 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 174,563 shares to 910,322 shares, valued at $49.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 49,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

